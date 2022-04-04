ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest names in the music industry gathered on...

People

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

The show, airing Tuesday night from Los Angeles, celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021. Hosted by LL Cool J, this year's ceremony will feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, LL Cool J, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez, who is the recipient of this year's Icon Award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

The 2022 Grammys Reunited the Music World

Live music events have been up in the air since the start of the pandemic in 2020. But with proper safety precautions in place, the Recording Academy finally brought the music community back together again for the 2022 Grammy Awards. On the eve of Grammys weekend, hundreds of celebrities, industry...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Chris Rock reportedly stops heckler who cursed Will Smith at comedy show

Chris Rock isn't tolerating negative comments about Will Smith after the "King Richard" star slapped him at last weekend’s Academy Awards. During the comedian’s show in Boston Thursday night, a fan made a disparaging remark about Smith, but Rock tried to tone down the hostility. Rock began his...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch. Thank u, maybe next year. Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.
MUSIC
UPI News

Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery

April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early days after having surgery. The 27-year-old singer attended the awards show Sunday in Las Vegas but ducked out early due to their health. Halsey explained their exit in a post on Instagram Stories. "Not feeling super well so I left...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Halsey Reveals They’ll Be Attending GRAMMYs 3 Days After Receiving Surgery: ‘Luck Would Have It’

Halsey didn’t say what the procedure was for, but asked for GRAMMY attendees to ‘be gentle’ since they’re feeling ‘fragile.’. Halsey isn’t letting surgery recovery keep them home from the 2022 GRAMMY Awards! The singer, 27, revealed they underwent a procedure just days before the Las Vegas event, scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It turns out this isn’t the first time Halsey has had surgery before music’s biggest night, finding themselves in the same spot three years ago.
MUSIC

