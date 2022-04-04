ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Grassley opposes Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Senator Chuck Grassley is a “no” on President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Grassley said he and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have “fundamentally different views on the role judges...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 24

mjrediowa
1d ago

Considering he was there when the Constitution was written too bad he doesn’t understand it better!!!!

Reply(2)
8
Related
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Republicans#The Supreme Court
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy