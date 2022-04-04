ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Riding Electric Scooter Dies In West Babylon Crash, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while riding an electric scooter on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while riding an electric scooter on Long Island.

The crash happened on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon at about 3:20 a.m. on Monday, April 4, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Edward Marcuteanu, of Lindenhurst, was riding a Splach electric scooter in the middle eastbound lane near Exit 40 when a 2016 Honda Accord struck him, SCPD reported.

Police said Marcuteanu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old from Ozone Park, and a 28-year-old Smithtown man who was a passenger in the car were both hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

The Honda and the scooter were impounded for safety checks, police said.

