ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Watch: Port Chester Police Release Video Of Wanted Woman

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnCJh_0eyu0cIG00
The Port Chester Police Department is attempting to identify the female in this video Video Credit: Port Chester Police Department

Police investigators in Westchester have released a video of a woman wanted for an alleged late-night robbery.

An alert was issued to the community in Port Chester regarding a wanted woman who allegedly followed a village resident into the backyard of his Cottage Street home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 to rob him.

According to a spokesperson from the Port Chester Police Department, the woman in the video and an unknown man followed their victim into his yard, knocked him down, and forcibly removed items from his pockets before fleeing on a vehicle parked on Cottage Street that had its hazard lights flashing.

“The female has a distinctive walk as seen in this video,” investigators said. “We are asking the public’s help to identify her.”

Anyone with information regarding the woman or robbery has been asked to contact Det. Valdovinos at the Port Chester Police Department by calling (914) 939-6332.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

245K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

75M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing 4-Year-Old Located By Port Chester Mayor

A quick-thinking mayor in Westchester came to the rescue of a child who was reported missing by his family, police announced. In Port Chester, the police department received a call from a panicked family at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, who reported that their 4-year-old son had gone missing.
PORT CHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Port Chester, NY
Port Chester, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Woman Wanted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Mount Vernon Man Charged In Double-Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead. Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Know Her? Police Seek To ID Westport Larceny Suspect

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Fairfield County as they attempt to identify and locate a woman wanted for alleged larceny. The Westport Police Department issued an alert as they look to track down a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from an area store at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
245K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy