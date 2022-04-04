ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County deputy constables now armed with assault rifles

By Chad Washington
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhe4o_0eyu0Zax00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Citing the rise in violent crime in the county, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable has added several more assault rifles to his deputies’ arsenal.

Constable Mark Herman said that “failed polices implemented in the Harris County criminal justice system” also helped him to make a decision to give his deputies more AR-15 rifles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLNvz_0eyu0Zax00
A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable practices shooting with an AR-15 rifle. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

“Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement,” Herman said in a statement. “The current policies implement by some Judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes.”

Herman also said that the deputy constables who were assigned rifles have been trained and certified to carry and use the weapons. He also said that at around $1,000 each, the cost of the rifles “is taxpayer money well spent during these times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrknO_0eyu0Zax00
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies are training to use AR-15 rifles. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Anson woman arrested for selling meth out of home

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was arrested early Sunday morning for having 17 grams of meth in her home, with the intention of selling. Anson Police were investigating reports of controlled substances being sold out of an Anson home, in the 1700 block of Avenue K. According to their report, posted to Facebook, […]
ANSON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Constables#Crime#Kiah#Abilene Isd#Nurse
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy