Harrisburg, PA

Senator Toomey to vote against Judge Jackson for Supreme Court

By Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following four days of confirmation hearings, nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson spent a week meeting with senators on Capitol Hill to further discuss her appointment as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice.

She only needs a simple majority vote in the Senate to be confirmed. The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Monday, April 4, on the nomination of Judge Jackson, and Pennsylvania United States Senator Pat Toomey says he will vote against the nomination.

In a statement, the Republican senator said, “Due to Judge Jackson’s admitted lack of judicial philosophy, her concerning judicial record, and the likelihood she will continue to reach beyond the limited role of the judiciary, I cannot support her appointment to the court.”

Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey has not announced how he will vote, but he has praised Jackson publicly. Jackson is expected to be confirmed with at least one Republican vote. Maine Senator Susan Collins announced last week that she would vote to confirm Jackson.

“I decided that she had the qualifications, the experience, and the credentials that we require of a Supreme Court Justice,” Collins said.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), however, will vote no, despite voting in favor of confirming her to the U.S Court of Appeals last year.

