Florida Man Sentenced For Threatening Nancy Pelosi & AOC

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida man has been sentenced for threatening two members of Congress.

60-year old Paul Hoeffer will serve 18 months in federal prison for threatening two prominent Democrats.

Prosecutors say he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi back in 2019 and said he would come a "long, long way" to rattle her head with bullets and cut her head off.

Hoeffer called New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in November 2020 and said he'd "rip her head off."

The Palm Beach Gardens resident, a Democrat himself, also threatened an Illinois district attorney.

Once out of prison, Hoeffer will serve three years of supervised release and pay a $2,000 fine.

Comments / 9

caljopa
1d ago

Just my opinion, what about Kathy Griffin holding a severed head of President Trump? No jail time there.

Reply
3
