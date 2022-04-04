ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Bolivia: Chile is hampering efforts to resolve river dispute

By MIKE CORDER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBBkB_0eytzLYi00
Netherlands World Court Chile Bolivia FILE - Exterior view of the Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Chile went to the United Nations' highest court Friday to seek a resolution in a long-running dispute with its Latin American neighbor Bolivia over the use of the waters of a river that flows across both nations. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) (Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Lawyers for Bolivia said Monday that Chile's decision to file a case at the United Nations’ top court about a dispute about a river that crosses their border in the Atacama Desert has hampered diplomatic efforts to resolve the disagreement.

The case between the Latin American neighbors at the International Court of Justice is focused on a small water system but is seen as an opportunity to lay down important jurisprudence at a time when fresh water is becoming an increasingly important world resource.

Chile filed the case in 2016, asking the world court to rule on the nature of the Silala River and use of its waters. At hearings Friday, Chile's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ximena Fuentes Torrijo told judges that the dispute offered the court “an opportunity to affirm the applicability of the basic principle of reasonable and equitable utilization in these times of increasing fresh water scarcity.”

The two nations say they have narrowed the scope of their disagreement since Chile filed the case. Bolivia has filed counterclaims arguing it has sovereignty over artificial channels and the waters of the Silala that they carry.

Lawyer Mathias Forteau told judges at the Hague-based court that Chile's “hasty and unilateral” decision to file a case reduced the chances of a diplomatic solution between the two countries.

“Chile seems to have brought the case before the court primarily for preventive purposes” after Bolivia had suggested it might start legal proceedings over the river, Forteau said. “Ultimately what this these proceedings show that if there is a need at all it’s just need for cooperation, not for litigation between the two countries."

Bolivia's ambassador to the Netherlands told judges that his country “finds no reason to justify Chile’s claim over the waters of the Silala before this court.”

There is, he added, “no concrete offense whatsoever committed by my country against the uses that Chile makes of the waters of the Silala in its territory."

The court will likely take months to issue a ruling in the case. Its rulings are final and legally binding.

It’s not the first time the two nations have faced off at the Hague-based court. In 2018, the court’s judges ruled that Chile did not have an obligation to negotiate access to the sea for landlocked Bolivia. Despite that ruling, Bolivia maintains that it has a right to sovereign territory giving it access to the Pacific Ocean.

Bolivia lost its only coastline to Chile during an 1879-1883 war and the nation has demanded ocean access for generations. Chile, meanwhile, has a coastline that stretches 4,300 kilometers (2,675 miles).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

134K+

Followers

98K+

Posts

49M+

Views

Related
AFP

Argentina's dictatorship dug its own grave in Falklands War

Argentina's embattled military dictatorship was on its last legs when it sought to secure a lifeline with an invasion of the British Falkland Islands 40 years ago this week. But while the brief and bloody conflict quickened the fall of the dictatorship, 40 years on, Buenos Aires still harbors ambitions of one day making the islands part of Argentina.    dm-pbl/jb/lab/bc/sw
POLITICS
Reuters

Costa Rica says will work with U.S. to strengthen migration control

SAN JOSE, March 15 (Reuters) - Costa Rica said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to work together on strengthening immigration and border policing in the Central American country, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado met with Mayorkas weeks...
IMMIGRATION
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit Bolivia for an adventure

From towering mountains and semi-arid forests to serene salt flats, from the jungles of the Amazon to some of the highest cities in the world, Bolivia has a lot to offer – and the weather patterns to match. The climate here changes according to the region and the time of year, and there is a wet season and dry season to consider before booking any tickets.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivia#Foreign Affairs#Water Systems#Ap#The United Nations#Latin American#The World Court
International Business Times

Peru PM Says Lockdown Could Spread Beyond Capital To Curb Fuel Protests

Peru's prime minister said on Tuesday that a mandatory lockdown in Lima aimed to curb violent protests over surging fuel and fertilizer prices could also be put in place in the interior of the country if unrest does not stop. "We are considering it," Prime Minister Anibal Torres said in...
ECONOMY
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy