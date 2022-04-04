ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Walton County

By Sam Martello
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Walton County. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said 42-year-old Jose Carcamo Elvir was arrested for DUI Manslaughter...

www.wtvy.com

