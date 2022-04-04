Come Grow with Columbia County

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 440,303 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,763 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All students are safe following a report of a suspicious package at Columbia County Schools Tuesday. Shortly after 11:30 am, administrators at Columbia High School say they were notified of a possible bomb threat at the school. Around 3 p.m., the school district posted that due...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Animal Services is holding a drive thru rabies clinic for Columbia County pet owners this weekend. The Drive Thru Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022. The yearly shot will cost only $5. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until vaccines are gone. The drive-thru […]
The growth is prompting major development across Polk County. Polk County is the fastest-growing county in Florida and the seventh fastest-growing in the nation, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, Polk County’s population grew by 24,287 people –...
I am running for office because I believe that local government is important and impacts our daily lives. I am tired of sitting on the sidelines and complaining so rather than waste my energy doing that, I want to put that energy to good use serving the citizens of Columbia County. What better way to serve your neighbor and our county than being on the county board.
Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
The Columbia Board of Education on Monday will hear an update on plans for the Boone County Nature School and a financing plan for the school district's $2 million commitment to its construction. The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Columbia Public Schools administration building, 1818 W....
The popular Dolly Parton reading and literacy program is helped along by United Way of Columbia County. United Way of Columbia County, through the popular and expanding Dolly Parton Imagination Library, is helping over 1,000 Columbia County youngsters improve their reading skills and literacy. Claire Catt, executive director of United...
NEXT Renewable Fuels is now obtaining permits, some of which have been approved already, for the biofuel plant. The Labor Caucus of the Democratic Party of Oregon has endorsed NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed biofuel production facility at Port Westward. "This project is a win for labor, industry and the environment,"...
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Jail population is over its maximum capacity and officials have raised concerns about how to solve the issue. During Tuesday's Smith County Commissioners Court meeting, Sheriff Larry Smith said the current jail count is 1,123, which is 58 over the capacity limit.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A joint meeting between Lake City Council members and Columbia County commissioners is being postponed. . The meeting was scheduled for March 31, but it will be rescheduled for April. . Council members and commissioners were set to discuss a pier at Lake Montgomery.
Parents in Westchester County are about to get some relief when it comes to paying for child care thanks to a new scholarship program. Westchester County Executive George Latimer recently announced the Westchester Works Scholarship, which is specifically aimed to broaden eligibility. "This is for families who have not previously...
(WFXR) — The National Park Service (NPS) is gearing up for its fourth annual “Project Parkway” service day, which will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway next month. This park-wide volunteer project on April 23 will not only help complete some much-needed work at various locations across the park, but it is also ideal for people interested in […]
A mother of eight from East New York says her landlord turned off her apartment's utilities, even though she had paid her rent on time. Germania Joseph says she and her eight children came home Monday night to find no electricity, gas, or heat-- all which she claims her landlord manually turned off.
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is looking for the community’s feedback on a list of possible improvements for the West Powerhouse Road corridor in Yakima. Transportation officials are still in the planning phase — no final decisions have been made and no funding has been secured. At this point, they want residents to share their thoughts...
Grab your four-legged friend, human friends also encouraged, and lace up your boots. Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting a hike along the North Boundary Greenway in Oak Ridge at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The hike will begin at the East Quarry Road Trailhead, a news release stated. Along the hike, rangers will discuss the settlements that pre-dated Oak Ridge and how you and your pets can be good stewards of that history. The hike passes multiple pre-Oak Ridge homesites and a limestone quarry.
