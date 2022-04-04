ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Three Things We All Do At Grocery Stores Are Actually Considered Rude

By Crystal Aminzadeh
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago

We’ve all been to the grocery store and want to make sure we are doing our part to help the store crew by being clean, orderly, and making sure we don’t put things out of place. However, employees are saying these actions are things they say are the worst things customers can do to try and “help.”

Ryan Seacrest shared on-air the three things we have to make sure to avoid doing as they are considered “rude” by grocery store employees.

  • ADDING YOUR CART TO THE TRAIN - An employee is already pushing a long train of carts back and you add another one on. It throws them off.
  • PUTTING THINGS BACK WHERE THEY BELONG - you find milk in the bread aisle, so you put it back with the milk. But you don’t know how long it’s been out, so just let them deal with it.
  • TRYING TO CLEAN UP - If you spill, you spill. It happens. They have the supplies to take care of it, so just let someone know and they’ll deal with it.
Photo: Pexels/OAWRS

