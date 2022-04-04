Man, 25, found fatally stabbed in backyard of NJ home

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A 25-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the backyard of a New Jersey home Sunday morning, authorities said.

At about 7:15 a.m., officials were called to the area of Passaic and Third streets in Passaic on a report of a stabbing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the backyard of a home on Passaic Street, where they found Richard Batista face-down on the ground, Valdes said in a statement.

The victim was found in an area home to several residences and businesses.

He apparently had been stabbed near Third Street and made his way to where he was found, the Daily Voice reports .

Batista was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Valdez added.

So far, no arrests have been made and Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said that authorities attempted to interview several persons of interest who were uncooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org .