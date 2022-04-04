ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Mind-Blowing Trick for Keeping Your Potatoes From Turning Brown

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay goodbye to unappealing brown-turned...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Mercedes#Buzz60
30Seconds

Easy Chicken Ramen Recipe With Vegetables: This Shortcut Ramen Recipe Is Healthy & Delicious

Ramen noodles are still all the rage. Yes, you can eat ramen while on a healthy diet. This easy chicken ramen recipe with vegetables is quick to make and will fill you up. Serve this easy recipe for lunch or dinner. It makes one serving, but can easily be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled for families. Skip cooking the chicken and grab a rotisserie chicken at the store to same time.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Reason You Shouldn't Boil Eggs Straight From The Fridge

If you've ever been entrusted with the role of "deviled egg-provider" at a family gathering, you know that it can be tricky to peel several dozen eggs without destroying a few along the way. No matter how gently you try to remove the shell, you still wind up turning your once beautiful orb of shiny white perfection into a pitted and scarred mess. A former egg of sorts. And, while this may work in a bowl of mashed egg salad, this is hardly befitting of any dish in which the hard-boiled egg itself, and its unblemished flesh, are the star of the show.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

How To Store Potatoes, Onions And Garlic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. People have lots of opinions on the best ways to store fruits and vegetables....
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Travel hacks that will blow your mind

This mother-daughter duo is changing the game when it comes to traveling on a budget. Alex Payne and Pam Iorg have all the traveling hacks for booking that trip you’ve been dreaming of. The two have been learning the ins and outs of travel hacking for about 5 years....
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy