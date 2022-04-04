City of Newkirk accepting resumes for City Clerk position

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain is looking to hire for several positions in various city departments. The New Britain Police and Fire Department are looking for entry level police officers and firefighters. Applicants must meet the minimum requirements before they consider applying. Interested applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, and they must pass a Candidate Physical Agility Test, or a New Britain Physical Agility Exam. Interested applicants can call the NBFD at 860-826-4300 if they have any questions. The New Britain Police Department is conducting an expedited hiring process to recruit officers in the coming weeks. The NBPD is promoting positions with competitive pay and benefits with opportunities for roles in specialized units, K9, SWAY and detective work.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO