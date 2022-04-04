ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newkirk, OK

City of Newkirk accepting resumes for City Clerk position

By Jake Goodman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Newkirk is accepting resumes for the position of City Clerk. This job requires a variety of complex supervisory, clerical, accounting and administrative skills in the administration of...

