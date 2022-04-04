ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Judge refuses to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge refused Monday to delay the trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, saying it’s important to resolve the case as quickly as...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hearing for Fairfield teen delayed in teacher death case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are...
FAIRFIELD, IA
WFMJ.com

Murder trial of Liberty man delayed

The trial of a Liberty man indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, has been delayed. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Kontos was scheduled to begin hearing the case of Felix Olverson on Monday. However, court officials tell 21 News that a new date will be scheduled for...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurse sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Parade#Christmas#Public Defenders#Ap#Waukesha County Circuit#Brooks Suv
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Expert argues woman is innocent as lawmakers cry ‘miscarriage of justice’

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

No Hoax: Jussie Smollett Freed After Less Than a Week in Jail

An Illinois appeals court sided with Jussie Smollett Wednesday and ruled the Empire actor recently convicted of staging a hate hoax in January 2019 should be released on bond pending the outcome of his appeal. The surprise decision, which sprung Smollett from custody after he signed a $150,000 personal recognizance...
CHICAGO, IL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Dancing Grannies pay tribute to those killed in Waukesha Christmas parade attack

The St. Patrick's Day parade had been hailed as a return to normalcy in Milwaukee, which canceled the celebration the past two years due to the pandemic. But for members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a local dance troupe for grandmothers, the parade last week stirred up four-month-old memories of when three of its members and a volunteer were killed during its performance in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
9&10 News

COVID-19 Delays Federal Trial In Plot To Kidnap Governor Whitmer

The trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is postponed until at least Thursday because an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ordered the delay Sunday. Undercover FBI agents, informants and two co-conspirators who pleaded guilty prior to trial were...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy