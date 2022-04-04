ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Monday bets: Four props for the night

By Griffin Carroll
 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

If you followed our NHL bets from yesterday, you had yourself quite a day, as we swept the five prop plays.

We'll look to continue that momentum into this fresh week with four props from Monday's NHL slate.

We have two shots on goal (SOG) looks and two points props. Let's get to the spots.

Brad Marchand over 3.5 SOG (+105 DK)

I love the plus-money we're getting on Brad Marchand here, going against a Columbus team allowing 33.6 shots per game at home in their past ten.

Marchand has been a rock when on the road, covering his SOG in eight of his past 10 away games.

He isn't just scraping by this 3.5 number either. In seven of the games he has 5+ SOG, and he's averaging 8.6 shot attempts per game in his past five.

That is elite volume, and against a good opponent, I'm convinced.

Pavel Buchnevich over 2.5 SOG (-115 DK)

As we noted Sunday, betting SOG props against Arizona has been one of the best strategies you can deploy, and we carry that logic into Monday.

On the road, the Coyotes are allowing 36.3 shots per game in their last 10.

I like Buchnevich to capitalize, as he has covered his SOG in four of his past five at home and six of his last 10 overall.

He had four SOG when the Blues last hosted Arizona, and at reasonable odds, he's my preferred choice to cover tonight.

Jake DeBrusk over 0.5 points (-110 DK)

We head back to the Bruins side for a points prop, rolling with Jake DeBrusk.

I find -110 to be incredible value for a player skating on a top-line, and it's made better by seeing that Columbus has allowed 4.2 goals per game in their last five at home.

DeBrusk has been productive alongside Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, with six points in his past four games.

He's scored in each game and has an assist in two straight. He's heavily involved, and I expect Boston to score 3-5 goals tonight.

These teams just met on Saturday with DeBrusk registering two points. The only thing that changes is their location and I like the success to continue.

Nikita Kucherov over 1.5 points (+152 FD)

I love the value here on Nikita Kucherov registering 2+ points, a feat he has accomplished in three straight games and eight of his last ten at home.

We're getting odds at +152 for a result that has hit at an 80% rate when in Tampa Bay lately. Add in a choice opponent, sign me up.

Toronto has given up an average of 4.5 goals per game on the road in their past 10 (4.4 in their past five).

Jack Campbell has been confirmed in net for the Maple Leafs tonight. His recent goals allowed numbers: 3, 4, 5, 5, 4, 5.

Translation: a lot of goals.

Tampa's top line of Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point has been quite productive. I project continued success in a big game for the Lightning.

Best of luck tonight, let's keep cashing some NHL bets!

