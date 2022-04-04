1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31.
Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and North Cherry Street in McComb.MDOT works on multiple projects in southeast Mississippi
Investigators said the driver, Jasper Jones, ran away. Deputies are still working to find him. He faces charges of felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a gun.
The passenger, Justin Monley, was arrested after attempting to run from the crash. He was charged with possession of a gun by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Anyone with information about Jones can call the Pike County Sheriff's Office at (601)-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-869-7141.
