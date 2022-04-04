ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Therapy dog named 2022 Cadbury Bunny

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio ( WJW ) – A therapy dog who lives in Cincinnati has officially been named the 2022 Cadbury Bunny.

Annie Rose, an English doodle, visits nursing homes and reportedly loves doing therapy work. During the COVID-19 shutdown, when residents couldn’t have visitors, the pup would do window visits to keep spirits up.

K9 Patrol: Segment highlights law enforcement K9 duos in the Tennessee Valley

“We can’t thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond,” Lori R., Annie Rose’s owner, said in a statement. “Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news but can’t wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears.”

The win means Annie Rose is set to star in this year’s Cadbury Easter Bunny commercial, plus her family won $5,000.

You can watch Annie Rose’s audition video here .

