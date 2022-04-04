ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix boxer looks for middleweight title in Glendale bout

Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez should have a home-crowd advantage when he battles former world champion David Lemieux in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title in Glendale.

The bout will headline live on Showtime at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The card will also see hard-hitting Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gómez take on Mexico’s Jorge Cota in the 10-round super welterweight co-main event.

Still just 25-years-old, Benavídez (25-0, 22 KOs) enters the fight having knocked out his last five opponents, including a September 2019 knockout of two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell. Most recently, Benavidez returned to fight in Arizona for the first time since 2015 and delivered a dominating seventh-round knockout of Kyrone Davis.

Benavídez is trained by his father José Sr., alongside his brother and former title challenger, José Jr.

In 2017, he became the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history by defeating Ronald Gavril on Showtime at just 20 years old. Benavídez went from a 15-year-old prodigy to world title contender with a 10-fight knockout streak from 2015 through 2017, including a highlight-reel knockout of Rogelio Medina with a seven-punch combination that earned him his first title opportunity.

“I’m excited to be fighting for another belt, and I’m training extremely hard because it is another big opportunity for my career and future,” Benavídez shared in a statement. “David Lemieux still has a lot of power, so I have to make sure I sharpen all my skills 100 percent.”

MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Grace Lieberman

Four of Arizona’s favorite restaurants opened in Pinal County this year, and more could be on the way

Several new restaurants have opened in the Pinal County area so far this year with reports of more incoming. The Mesa-based seafood restaurant Angry Crab Shack cut the ribbon on its first Casa Grande location this month. The popular chain, which specializes in seafood boils with Asian-Cajun flavors, was opened in 2013 by former NFL player Ron Lou. Since then, the chain has expanded across Arizona and its new location in Casa Grande is the 14th in the state.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

A Houston, Texas-Based Steakhouse is Opening Soon

A new steakhouse is opening.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Texas is known for a lot of things. The steakhouse happens to be one of them. Whether it’s a national chain or an independently owned and operated restaurant, there’s something about Texas that conjures up images of steakhouses and steaming cuts of meat served in front of patrons. Well, for anyone in the greater Phoenix area that has been salivating over the idea of a Texas steak, there is good news, because a Texas grill is making the move to Arizona and opening its first-ever out-of-state restaurant right in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Emmanuel Tagoe sees fear in Ryan Garcia

By John Tornay: Upset-minded Emmanuel Tagoe believes Ryan Garcia is afraid of him and has been for quite some time, and he’s going to take advantage of that anxiety when they meet this Saturday night on April 9th. #7 WBC lightweight contender Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) says Ryan (21-0,...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gennadiy Golovkin can fight 'into his early 40s': promoter

The most obvious question about Gennadiy Golovkin going into his title-unification bout with Ryota Murata on Saturday: How much will he have left at 40 years old?. Tom Loeffler, Triple-G’s longtime promoter, said skeptical fans are going to be surprised. And not just in regard to this fight, which will take place in Murata’s native Japan (DAZN). He believes his fighter has a lot more to give at the highest level of the sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
