Portion of Rock River under slow/no wake speed restriction

JANESVILLE

Slow/no wake speed restrictions were declared on a section of the Rock River in Rock County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Water levels measured 6.57 feet at the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge in Afton. A county ordinance requires speed restrictions when water levels exceed 6.5 feet, according to the news release.

Speed restrictions will be enforced on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam south of Edgerton and the Beloit-Rock Townline Road bridge between Janesville and Beloit.

Deputies will place slow/no wake signs along the river at public access points, according to the release.