Columbiana County, OH

Human Trafficking suspects out on bond in Columbiana County

By Gerry Ricciutti
 2 days ago

(WKBN) — Five men including a former police officer from the area are all free on bond after being the latest to get caught in stings by the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

Don Bova, who at one time had worked for the New Middletown Police, appeared in Columbiana County Municipal Court Monday morning.

He and four others — Vyran Clark, Dennis Ciccone, David Frazier and Arif Koesarie — were picked up last Friday night after police say they all responded to online ads soliciting prostitutes.

Only when the suspects showed up, law enforcement was waiting for them.

All five are being charged with promoting prostitution and possession of criminal tools and will return to court at a later date.

