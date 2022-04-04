Richmond underground explosion shuts down roads near I-295

RIPON (CBS13) – Two people have been found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. The vehicle appeared to match the description of one that had been missing since the weekend. Recovery crews were called to the scene and were able to get the vehicle out of the water. Two people were found dead inside, Ripon police say. The people have been identified as Long Beach resident Alyssa Ros and Stockton resident Xylona Gama. Police say Ros and Gama were last seen at an event at the Spring Creek Country Club Sunday evening. Exactly how the vehicle ended up in the water is unclear. An investigation is still underway, Ripon police say.

