Bayonne is still negotiating with the manufacturer of the city’s sole wind turbine to get it spinning again. The $5.6 million turbine was installed at the Oak Street pumping station in 2012. Towering nearly 400 feet tall from base to blade tip, the 252 foot diameter blades of the over 70-ton turbine can produce approximately 3.3 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, which can power up to 600 homes and can translate to up to hundreds of thousands in energy savings each year.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO