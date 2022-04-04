ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa woman pleads guilty to nearly $40K in COVID-19 unemployment fraud

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman who received unemployment benefits in other people’s names pleaded guilty in federal court in Sioux City.

Stephanie Mendenhall, 53, of Hampton, was convicted of four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office

At a plea hearing, Mendenhall admitted making false claims in the names of others and depositing the resulting proceeds into her bank account. Mendenhall received fraudulent unemployment benefits paid through the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, and Illinois, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds.

Nebraska man on parole for murder sentenced in foiled home invasion

Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in false unemployment benefits.

Mendenhall remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing and faces a possible maximum sentence of 60 years’ imprisonment, a $1,500,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

Doug Winders
2d ago

she will probably get a slap on the wrist. the money she stole was probably all spent.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
