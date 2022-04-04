Iowa woman pleads guilty to nearly $40K in COVID-19 unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman who received unemployment benefits in other people’s names pleaded guilty in federal court in Sioux City.

Stephanie Mendenhall, 53, of Hampton, was convicted of four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office

At a plea hearing, Mendenhall admitted making false claims in the names of others and depositing the resulting proceeds into her bank account. Mendenhall received fraudulent unemployment benefits paid through the states of Maine, Michigan, Washington, and Illinois, including benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds.

Mendenhall received at least $35,985 in false unemployment benefits.

Mendenhall remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing and faces a possible maximum sentence of 60 years’ imprisonment, a $1,500,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.