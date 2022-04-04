Charlotte chase ends in Huntersville with multiple arrests, police say

HUNTERSVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple suspects are in custody following a police chase that started in Charlotte and ended in Huntersville, the Huntersville Police Department said on Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were in pursuit of an unknown number of suspects after a reported breaking and entering call.

Huntersville Police said around 11:30 a.m. that the chase had ended near the intersection of Huntersville-Concord Road and Glendale Drive and despite the chase ending in Huntersville, its department was not involved.

CMPD said the investigation is still active.

No other information is available at this time and we’ll have more details as it comes into the newsroom.

