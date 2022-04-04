ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Charlotte chase ends in Huntersville with multiple arrests, police say

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIhbr_0eytugMi00

HUNTERSVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple suspects are in custody following a police chase that started in Charlotte and ended in Huntersville, the Huntersville Police Department said on Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were in pursuit of an unknown number of suspects after a reported breaking and entering call.

Deputy kills man with a machete and hammer in South Carolina

Huntersville Police said around 11:30 a.m. that the chase had ended near the intersection of Huntersville-Concord Road and Glendale Drive and despite the chase ending in Huntersville, its department was not involved.

CMPD said the investigation is still active.

No other information is available at this time and we’ll have more details as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Benita Blocker
2d ago

Car chases over stolen goods or attempted stolen goods have resulted in innocent bystanders being killed. Why risk injuring human beings trying to retrieve objects? Even seniors on a fixed income are complaining about inflation. People with no income are going to become more desperate. People earning competitive wages are feeling a squeeze to ride out this inflation. My point: chase after violent offenders not non-violent people trying to survive.

Reply
2
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 60 lbs of marijuana, other drugs seized from Hickory woman during traffic stop

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized 60 pounds of marijuana, over 260 grams of cocaine, 47 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs from a Hickory woman during a traffic stop last Friday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Elizabeth Pearson was pulled over along 11th Street Circle in northwest […]
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Huntersville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Huntersville, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
MyWabashValley.com

1 arrested following police chase in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman led police in a pursuit in Vincennes Friday before being arrested. In a Facebook post, the Vincennes Police Department reports that the pursuit began when officers were headed toward an unrelated call. According to police, while officers drove with lights and sirens activated a vehicle in front of them accelerated rapidly as if to evade the patrol vehicle.
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Glendale#Queen City News
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect dies after he was shot by deputy at gas station in Monroe, authorities say

MONROE, N.C. — A man has died after a Union County sheriff’s deputy shot him at a Monroe gas station March 15, authorities confirmed. Deputies said they tried to pull over a car during a drug investigation at the Lucky Food gas station on Walkup Avenue at Macintyre Street in Monroe, but the driver didn’t stop. A woman and three children were inside the vehicle at the time, investigators said.
MONROE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

NC police seize enough suspected fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested a man last week and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people, detectives said. The Asheville Police Department announced that officers seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl from a man on March 31. In a Facebook post, officers said that would be enough fentanyl for 625,000 lethal doses. Officers also seized more than $10,000 in cash, a brick press, a vacuum sealer and a blender.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy