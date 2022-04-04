ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD: Fight starts in Tulsa Zoo parking lot, leads to chase and shooting on Highway 169

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for multiple people after an argument turns into a shooting on Highway 169.

Police say the fight started with an argument in the Tulsa Zoo parking lot Sunday night. Four people left in one car, and several people in two other cars began to follow.

While driving on Highway 169, one of the cars pulled out a gun and fired at the victim’s car. The car was struck, but no one was hurt. The two cars did not follow the victim’s car after the shooting.

Police are searching for a white Chevy Silverado and a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Refer to case number 2022-015281.

