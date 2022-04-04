Jackson health center to host Spring Health Festival

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host a Spring Health Festival on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines will be available during the event. There will also be an Easter egg hunt. Tickets to the Easter egg hunt will be reserved for those patients seen by a Jackson-Hinds healthcare provider.

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dr. James Anderson Health Facility, located at 3502 West Northside Drive in Jackson.

Those who wish to attend can contact 601-362-5321 for more information.

