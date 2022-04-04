Jackson health center to host Spring Health Festival
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host a Spring Health Festival on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines will be available during the event. There will also be an Easter egg hunt. Tickets to the Easter egg hunt will be reserved for those patients seen by a Jackson-Hinds healthcare provider.Autism Screening Day to be held in multiple counties
The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dr. James Anderson Health Facility, located at 3502 West Northside Drive in Jackson.
Those who wish to attend can contact 601-362-5321 for more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0