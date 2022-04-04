ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WATCH: New Iowa State commit Jeremiah Williams’ high school highlights

By Jared Stansbury
cyclonefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a look at new Iowa State commit Jeremiah Williams’ game in this highlight video from his high school days prior to his two seasons spent at Temple in the video below. Jared a...

cyclonefanatic.com

Comments / 0

B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
KGLO News

Tuesday April 5th Local Sports

WAVERLY — The Northeast Iowa Conference’s Executive Board voted on Monday to start the process of removing Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference. A resolution for removal passed on a 5-1 vote, with Waverly-Shell Rock being the lone no vote. The next step in the process has each school district now taking that resolution back to their local school boards for approval and letting the executive board know how they want their district to vote the next time that body meets. If the resolution is fully passed, Waverly-Shell Rock would exit the conference at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Some members of the conference have expressed their desire for Waverly-Shell Rock to leave the conference since they have grown at a pace far higher than other conference schools. Waverly-Shell Rock’s enrollment for 10th-through-12th grade is listed at 555, with Decorah at 431, Charles City at 397, Crestwood at 316, Waukon at 265 and New Hampton at 260. Oelwein exited the conference two years ago after sportsmanship complaints about Waverly-Shell Rock, including an accusation of a Waverly-Shell Rock player making racial comments against a Charles City baseball player in 2020.
WAVERLY, IA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newton Daily News

Central Iowa United girls down Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN — Baxter senior Lilie Vansice scored twice and Central Iowa United’s girls soccer team pulled away from Marshalltown with a big second half on Friday,. CIU led 2-0 at halftime before scoring four goals in the second half and downed the Bobcats 6-0. “I am very pleased...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KSNB Local4

Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
HASTINGS, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Girls Coaches Association unveils Senior All-Star rosters

(Cedar Rapids) The Larry Niemeyer Senior All-Star Series will take place this weekend at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Area selections in Class 1A include Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr), Pearl Reisz (St. Albert), Mollie Rasmussen (Exira-EHK), Mallory Behnken (CAM), Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK), Chay Ward (Sidney), and Brynn Bass (Coon Rapids-Bayard).
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 CB out of Chicago

Iowa’s 2023 recruiting staff has picked up a new pledge. On Monday night, John Nestor announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. A Chicago native and Marist product, Nestor is listed at 6-1, 185 pounds and rated 3-stars, the No. 16 Illinois product, No. 65 cornerback and No. 760 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. Nestor shared the big news on his Twitter account.
CHICAGO, IL
Amest Tribune

Former Ames Athletic Director Judge Johnston inducted into the IHSADA Hall of Fame

Judge Johnston spent nearly two decades making sure Ames High was among the very best athletic programs in the state. From 2002 until his retirement in 2021, Johnston oversaw a Little Cyclone athletics program that won 21 state championships. During that time he also helped fund several upgrades to athletic facilities and equipment, and he devoted countless hours to making sure all the student-athlete needs were met at Ames.
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP TRACK ROUNDUP: Heelan boys place third at Glenwood meet

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys track team placed third on Monday at the Ram Relays, hosted by Glenwood High School. Heelan scored 98 points, behind the host Rams (162) and Lewis Central (113). Crusaders sophomore Sean Schaefer won the 100-meter dash in 11.55 seconds. Aiden...
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

Nebraska's Spring Game details

NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
COLLEGE SPORTS

