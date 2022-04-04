ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Controversy Surrounding State Money For USS Iowa launch

 2 days ago

Statewide Iowa — A Senate committee has scaled back a House plan to provide 200-thousand dollars in state tax money to launch the USS Iowa, a nuclear-powered submarine that’s scheduled to join the Navy fleet later this year. Republicans...

KCRG.com

LIST: State and federal elections to follow in northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The filing deadline for candidates running for state and federal offices was at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18. With the deadline past, we have a much clearer picture of who will be on the ballot in November’s elections. Iowa’s U.S. Senate Seat. We’ll have...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Report puts Iowa among top states for preparedness

DES MOINES — Iowa now ranks among the “top tier” states in a nonprofit group’s annual study of preparedness to respond to a range of health emergencies, including disease outbreaks and natural disasters. Dara Lieberman, director of government relations at Trust for America’s Health, says the...
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa 6th best state for doctors

(The Center Square) – Iowa is the sixth best U.S. state for doctors to practice medicine, according to a report WalletHub published Monday. The state-by-state report (and District of Columbia) includes 19 metrics, which range from average annual wages to the quality of public hospital system. With a total overall score of 64.78, Iowa ranks behind South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana and Idaho. Rhode Island received the nation's lowest score (39.84).
IOWA STATE
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
3 News Now

Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days

Workers at a Sioux County dairy farm noticed that manure water was overflowing from a barn and into a storm drain on Friday but did nothing to prevent the leak because they were unaware it would flow into a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Carvana Continues Iowa Expansion with Ames Launch

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Ames area residents. Customers can shop more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.
BUYING CARS
KOEL 950 AM

Hiawatha Family’s Prayers Are Answered

It's been a long month for one Hiawatha family. We told you a few weeks ago about a family right here in Iowa that was in the midst of adopting a Ukrainian boy when Russia invaded. The parents lost contact with their future son and prepared for the worst. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Metinka Slater Leaving KCCI: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Exploring Gitchie Manitou Iowa State Preserve

The Gitchie Manitou State Preserve has quite the history. Gitchie Manitou is home to ancient Native American burial mounds. The area is known for its quartzite, which is estimated to be about 1.6 billion years old. According to Wikipedia, Gitchie Manitou means, "'Great Spirit' in several Algonquian languages. Christian missionaries...
IOWA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army logistics general loses star, replaced after IG investigation

The Army has replaced its deputy chief of staff for logistics, now-Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, after an inspector general investigation substantiated allegations that he “displayed counterproductive leadership,” according to an Army spokesperson. Gamble, who was a three-star, reverted back to major general when he left his former duty...
MILITARY

