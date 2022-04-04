Take a look inside downtown Spokane’s newest meditation studio

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the heart of the hustle and bustle of Downtown Spokane, there’s a place for peace and mindful meditation.

That place is Anam Cara Healing and Meditation Center.

Owner Hannah Talbot wanted to open a meditation studio where you feel calm as soon as you enter the room.

Located on the second floor of the Symons Building, there are multiple windows with a spectacular view of Downtown Spokane.

There’s also a kitchen where tea is served before and after classes, an apothecary room and two healing rooms for one-on-one sessions.

Daily classes at Anam Cara are 20-30 minutes long and cost $17.

You also can pay $44 for one introductory month and $67 for every month after.

At Anam Cara, it’s more than sitting in a circle and chanting — it’s about mindfulness.

“Mindfulness is at the core of everything we do,” according to the official website. “When you are present in your body and aware of the quality of your thoughts, you are your most embodied self. From there everything can start to fall into place. We believe having a teacher hold space for you allows you to deepen and expand your practice.”

If you’d like to try out a class for yourself, see the Anam Cara website here.

