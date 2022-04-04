ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Take a look inside downtown Spokane’s newest meditation studio

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the heart of the hustle and bustle of Downtown Spokane, there’s a place for peace and mindful meditation.

That place is Anam Cara Healing and Meditation Center.

Owner Hannah Talbot wanted to open a meditation studio where you feel calm as soon as you enter the room.

Located on the second floor of the Symons Building, there are multiple windows with a spectacular view of Downtown Spokane.

There’s also a kitchen where tea is served before and after classes, an apothecary room and two healing rooms for one-on-one sessions.

Daily classes at Anam Cara are 20-30 minutes long and cost $17.

You also can pay $44 for one introductory month and $67 for every month after.

At Anam Cara, it’s more than sitting in a circle and chanting — it’s about mindfulness.

“Mindfulness is at the core of everything we do,” according to the official website. “When you are present in your body and aware of the quality of your thoughts, you are your most embodied self. From there everything can start to fall into place. We believe having a teacher hold space for you allows you to deepen and expand your practice.”

If you’d like to try out a class for yourself, see the Anam Cara website here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUExG_0eyttfWC00
Copyright 4 News Now Anam Cara Healing and Meditation Center

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s Casper Fry closing this month

SPOKANE, Wash.– Casper Fry in Spokane is closing its doors. The southern-inspired restaurant’s owners said on Facebook they were selling so they could “attain a little better quality of life for ourselves.”. The Facebook post thanked everyone for the support and love they’ve shown the restaurant over...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Government
97.5 KISS FM

Seattle’s Most Affordable Home is Actually an Adorable Boat

Seattle's most affordable home is a houseboat in the Seattle Marina. When I was younger, my uncle always told me how I would love living on a boat. I've never been seasick before, so it's entirely possible I would love living on the water. We would walk down to Clover Island in Kennewick and walk the docks in Columbia Marina. While you can't actually live there, you can live in Seattle Marina on board Pacena.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Spokane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s Disposal Pass program looks to help residents get rid of extra waste

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need help removing some extra waste from your home, the city’s got you covered. As part of Spokane’s Neighborhood Clean-up program, residents can now request a disposal pass. These passes help residents remove extra waste by distributing vouchers to the Waste to Energy facility. The passes cover up to $25 in tipping fees and are...
SPOKANE, WA
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salmon may soon return to the Spokane and Columbia Rivers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Salmon may soon be reintroduced to the Spokane and Columbia Rivers. The Upper Columbia United Tribes (UCUT) secured over $3 million in funding to bring salmon back to the Inland Northwest. The money will go to Colville, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene member tribes to restore salmon, revitalize tribal culture and strengthen the region’s economy. Salmon have been...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local ski mountains closing for the season

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s time to get those last runs in.  Ski season is coming to an end and local mountains are preparing to close down operations as summer approaches.  Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to hit the mountains one last time.  Mt. Spokane The final day for skiing at Mt. Spokane is April 10. All...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Community invited to Fan Fest at Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. – Baseball season is back at Avista Stadium!  Spokane Indians fans are invited to Fan Fest on Wednesday evening.  The free community event, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.mm, is perfect for the whole family and includes a home run derby, player poster giveaway and a chance to see the team.  Concessions will be available for purchase and fans...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy