Pres. Biden could extend student loan payment freeze

Canceling $50,000 in student debt would help Americans whose 'only sin was to be born into a family who couldn't write a check for them to go to school,' Elizabeth Warren says
Borrowers "nonetheless got out there and tried to get an education," Warren told MSNBC. She wants to see Biden cancel student debt before May.
A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted
When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
Bill Maher: Why Putin invaded Ukraine under Biden, not Trump, is 'worth asking'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by suggesting it's worth pondering why Russian President Vladimir Putin took action in Ukraine during the Biden presidency instead of the Trump presidency. Maher spent much of his monologue hitting partisans on both sides of the aisle for using the...
FOXBusiness
Biden's new minimum billionaire tax will hit middle class: Americans for Tax Reform president
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist squashed President Biden's claim that his new minimum billionaire tax will only impact the rich, arguing that it will also hit the middle class. Norquist told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that the idea that this is only going to impact wealthy Americans...
Vox
The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.
The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, announces plans for White House wedding reception
President Biden's granddaughter will join a short list of people who've had a wedding reception at the White House.
Lindsey Graham says Republicans wouldn't have given Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a hearing if they controlled the Senate
"If we were in charge, she would not have been before this committee," Graham, who voted to confirm her to current position last year, said.
Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'
A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
4th stimulus check 2022 – One-time $850 payment to be sent out by direct deposit in new plan – see if you’d be eligible
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’
MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do
After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
Trump Told to 'Face Reality' on GOP Radio Show as Georgia Candidate Slips
The former president has endorsed former Senator David Perdue in Georgia's Republican primary for governor.
Biden's Student Loan Pause Could Put Democrats in Prime Midterm Position
If the pause is extended until September, Democrats could announce another payment delay just before the elections.
‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’
As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
POLITICO
Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
Senate panel tied 11-11 on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination, forcing an extra vote on her way to being confirmed to the Supreme Court
The committee voted along party lines for Jackson's nomination, highlighting the partisan nature of the Supreme Court confirmation process.
Obama refers to 'Vice President Biden' in his White House return
Former President Barack Obama jokingly referred to "Vice President Biden" during his White House return to promote the Affordable Care Act.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others
On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat
Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
Why Federal Student Loan Payments Probably Won’t Restart This May
After more than a two-year pause on federal student loan repayments , the moratorium—which former President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020 and has been extended several times—is slated to expire on May 1. If that happens, federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume repayments. Or maybe they won’t.
The Telegraph
