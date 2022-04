If your sports prediction confidence took a hit from March Madness, you have your chance to try again on the PGA Tour, this time benefiting Quad City charities. Birdies for Charity (part of the upcoming John Deere Classic) kicked off its fundraising drive yesterday. Charities can submit applications to be a part of the event (deadline for that is May 14) and if you want to donate, you can choose a charity to donate to. There are already 450 charities partnering with the Classic so there's a good likelihood one that you like is already involved.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO