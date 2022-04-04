Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Grady, McClain, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Kingfisher; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following counties, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Guthrie, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Tuttle, Piedmont and Harrah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
