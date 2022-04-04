Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Grady, McClain, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 12:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in the warned area. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM EDT. Target Area: Greenwood; Newberry; Saluda The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Saluda River At Chappells affecting Newberry, Saluda and Greenwood Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saluda River At Chappells. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowlands around and downstream from Chappells become flooded. Cattle grazing river bottomland should be moved to higher ground. At 16.0 feet, Extensive farmland and river bottomland around and downstream from Chappells become flooded. Saluda River Resort experiences high water and flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

