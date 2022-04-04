ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christopher Meloni parties with Mariska Hargitay on his 61st birthday

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vqvo0_0eytt51P00

April 4 (UPI) -- Christopher Meloni rang in his 61st birthday with his friend and former Law & Order: SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay.

The actor celebrated the occasion Saturday with Hargitay, his Law & Order: Organized Crime co-stars Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger, Law & Order actress Camryn Manheim, and other pals.

Hargitay shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself and Meloni at the party. The picture shows Meloni embracing Hargitay while wearing a glittering jacket with the numbers "21" and "61" on the back.

"Happy 61 @chris_meloni you're aging like a fine wine cheers #HeStillGotIt," Hargitay captioned the post.

Meloni and Hargitay played Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson in the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. Hargitay still stars on the show, while Meloni left in 2011 and now stars on the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The pair reunited in New York last week to film an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

"Played with one in her sandbox today @therealmariskahargitay #underthebridge," Meloni captioned a selfie with Hargitay on Instagram.

Meloni and Hargitay appeared together on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, where they recalled their audition for Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC, while Law & Order: Organized Crime returned for a second season in September.

Comments / 6

Marianne Midy
2d ago

Happy Birthday Chris!! Do you have any pictures of you and Mariska at your party. I love you and wish you much happiness and many more birthdays.❤️🎉🎂🎈💕

Reply
5
oldschool94
2d ago

oh.. no.... The Originals!!!💯💯💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥. my fav show... law & order fan for life!!! I still watch both shows... happy bday: Elliott.. Opposite! Chris.. wish you many, many more🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

Reply
3
Nicole Elliott
2d ago

u 2 make the perfect couple I love Law & Order SVU happy birthday Christopher

Reply
6
Check out more stories from
UPI News
UPI News

326K+

Followers

53K+

Posts

106M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Reveals She Cried to Donnie Wahlberg After Seeing NKOTB Video

Over the years, Blue Bloods fans have come to know and love the relationships between Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) and Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez), as well as between Donnie and Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko). As accustomed as we are to seeing the actors in character in one of the longest-running police procedurals, however, we can’t help but feel giddy over their newest collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Chris Meloni
Person
Camryn Manheim
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Explains Why Danny and Baez's Relationship Goes in Surprising Directions (Exclusive)

Throughout several seasons, Blue Bloods fans watched a romantic relationship bloom between Jamie and Eddie, and some have wanted the same to happen for Danny and Baez. That has not happened yet, although we have seen hints as they spend more time together outside work. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, showrunner Kevin Wade explained why Danny and Baez's relationship had evolved so differently from Jamie and Eddie's.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Law Order#Svu
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Meet the Newest Actress to Join 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

Season 1 of the anticipated CBS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off in November 2021 and introduced viewers to Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team of special agents. Since then, we’ve had the opportunity to learn more about the naval officers who make...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Is The Latest NBC Series To Get Cancelled, But There's Still Good News

Though only a few TV shows have suffered cancellation news so far in 2022, that number will only get bigger as time goes by, and NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam is now the latest victim on the list. Currently in the midst of a hiatus during its fourth season, New Amsterdam will actually wrap up its run after the upcoming and already ordered Season 5, so fans won’t be saying goodbye to Ryan Eggold & Co. just yet.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

NBC Staff Not Impressed With Jimmy Fallon's New Showrunner Chris Miller, 'Tonight Show' Host Went To Bat For Jamie Granet-Bederman's Replacement

Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show made headlines on Friday after it was revealed the program's showrunner, Jamie Granet-Bederman, is stepping down and being replaced by Drew Barrymore's executive producer, Chris Miller. However, Radar has learned that NBC staff isn't excited about the switch, with insiders telling us that it was Fallon who landed Miller the job.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
326K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy