Christopher Meloni parties with Mariska Hargitay on his 61st birthday

April 4 (UPI) -- Christopher Meloni rang in his 61st birthday with his friend and former Law & Order: SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay.

The actor celebrated the occasion Saturday with Hargitay, his Law & Order: Organized Crime co-stars Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger, Law & Order actress Camryn Manheim, and other pals.

Hargitay shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself and Meloni at the party. The picture shows Meloni embracing Hargitay while wearing a glittering jacket with the numbers "21" and "61" on the back.

"Happy 61 @chris_meloni you're aging like a fine wine cheers #HeStillGotIt," Hargitay captioned the post.

Meloni and Hargitay played Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson in the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. Hargitay still stars on the show, while Meloni left in 2011 and now stars on the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The pair reunited in New York last week to film an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

"Played with one in her sandbox today @therealmariskahargitay #underthebridge," Meloni captioned a selfie with Hargitay on Instagram.

Meloni and Hargitay appeared together on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, where they recalled their audition for Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC, while Law & Order: Organized Crime returned for a second season in September.