Tanger Outlets Phoenix Celebrates Spring with TangerStyle 2022, Now Through April 24

Tanger Outlets Phoenix invites customers to discover the best spring has to offer with outdoor shopping and in-style savings directly from the brands they love. For the 2022 TangerStyle program, Tanger has collaborated with its iconic and emerging brand partners to curate trends for every age, figure, occasion and budget – all at unmatched value. New this year, TangerClub members will have exclusive access to deeper discounts, with added layers of savings now through April 24 as part of TangerStyle. Throughout the program, Tanger invites the community to discover daily arrivals of seasonal favorites and the latest trending styles.

“The start of a new season is one of our favorite times of year at Tanger – we love helping shoppers discover the latest looks at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Phoenix Marketing Director Kate Hansen. “TangerStyle Spring is even bigger and better this year, with new perks for our TangerClub members that give them access to savings they can’t find anywhere else.”

The season’s most coveted sale introduces a new member-centric experience with two levels of savings for Tanger Insiders and TangerClub members. Tanger Insider, available to all shoppers at no cost, provides 15% off a single item or an entire purchase at participating brands.

TangerClub members can now access unmatched savings – 25% off a single item or 20% off an entire purchase at participating stores. Featured brands participating in this year’s program include Under Armour, Levi’s Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, and Banana Republic Factory – with even more brands participating in the 2022 program than in previous years. A premium, member-only experience, TangerClub provides exclusive perks like immediate discounts, rewards for every dollar spent, priority parking, birthday gifts and access to special events. Membership is available through a simple, two-click enrollment at a cost of $10 at TangerOutlets.com/TangerClub.

Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira shares his style tips and trends for the season at TangerLife.com.

“The new season is filled with feel-good fashions starring relaxed denim, hues of blue, utility neutrals and bold brights,” says Oliveira. Whether you’re looking for a few new accessories or a complete closet overall, your local Tanger center offers the best brands on sale with the value we all love.”

To learn more about Tanger offerings and to access the best deals of the season, visit tangeroutlets.com/TangerStyle and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tanger Outlets Phoenix:

Tanger Outlets Phoenix is Glendale’s upscale, open-air outlet shopping destination, featuring a coveted collection of top brands and local shops. The 410,753 square-foot center features more than 85 premier outlet stores offering real style and real savings every day. Shopper favorite brands at Tanger Outlets Phoenix include Guess Factory Store, Levi’s Outlet, Under Armour and Gap Outlet. For a full store listing and map, as well as directions, events and scoop on the latest sales, visit tangeroutlets.com/glendale, download the Tanger Outlets App or connect on Facebook and Instagram. Guests can also access the ultimate shopping experience by joining TangerClub, Tanger's exclusive loyalty program, for curated offers and rewards.

Tanger

