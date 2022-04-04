ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

POLICE: Woman says boyfriend hit her with wrench, tried to set her on fire

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Az5E_0eytsOt000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMCM4_0eytsOt000
James L. Craig. (Photo courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — James L. Craig, Jr., 36, of Cannelton, faces felony charges after his girlfriend walked into a hospital covered in blood saying he allegedly attacked her and tried to set her on fire.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department , deputies responded to a possible Mental Hygiene in Cannelton. Upon arrival, the caller informed deputies his son was having a “mental breakdown” and possibly hurt his girlfriend.

The male suspect was allegedly uncooperative, and deputies were unable to locate the female victim at that time.

Montgomery Police Department then informed deputies at the scene that the female victim had entered Montgomery General Hospital covered in blood with severe lacerations to her head. The victim told officers her boyfriend allegedly hit her, choked her unconscious, hit her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and tried to set her on fire. She escaped through a window, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Man arrested in Kanawha County shooting

Craig allegedly resisted arrest, and a short struggle occurred when officers tried to arrest him. He was charged with Unlawful Wounding, a felony, and two misdemeanors of Domestic Battery and Obstructing.

Craig was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he awaits court proceedings.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or on their Facebook page . Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News

23K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with allegedly strangling West Virginia juvenile

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
City
Cannelton, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Wrench#Crime Stoppers#Mental Breakdown#Mental Hygiene#The Sheriff S Department#Unlawful Wounding#Domestic Battery
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls pleads guilty

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to photograph and videotape partially nude women and girls plead guilty Wednesday morning, according to got the Lawrence County Prosecutor:. Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy