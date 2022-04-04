POLICE: Woman says boyfriend hit her with wrench, tried to set her on fire

James L. Craig. (Photo courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — James L. Craig, Jr., 36, of Cannelton, faces felony charges after his girlfriend walked into a hospital covered in blood saying he allegedly attacked her and tried to set her on fire.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department , deputies responded to a possible Mental Hygiene in Cannelton. Upon arrival, the caller informed deputies his son was having a “mental breakdown” and possibly hurt his girlfriend.

The male suspect was allegedly uncooperative, and deputies were unable to locate the female victim at that time.

Montgomery Police Department then informed deputies at the scene that the female victim had entered Montgomery General Hospital covered in blood with severe lacerations to her head. The victim told officers her boyfriend allegedly hit her, choked her unconscious, hit her in the head with a wrench, soaked her in alcohol, and tried to set her on fire. She escaped through a window, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Craig allegedly resisted arrest, and a short struggle occurred when officers tried to arrest him. He was charged with Unlawful Wounding, a felony, and two misdemeanors of Domestic Battery and Obstructing.

Craig was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he awaits court proceedings.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or on their Facebook page . Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

