ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Vermont H.S. basketball: Coaches' 2022 all-league boys basketball teams

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrGru_0eytrxNI00

The individual all-league coaches’ teams as reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department.

Metro Division

Player of the year: Sharif Sharif, Rice.

Coach of the year: Ben Davis, St. Johnsbury.

First team: Fritz Hauser, St. Johnsbury; Thomas Price, Essex; Alex Provost, Champlain Valley; Khalon Taylor, South Burlington.

Second team: Adam Bilodeau, Rice; Noah Earl BFA-St Albans; Kyle Eaton, Champlain Valley; Colby Garey-Wright, St. Johnsbury; Jackson Miller, Colchester.

Honorable mention: Drew Bessette, Rice; Zach Davis, Colchester; Amari Fraser, Burlington; Alex Gordon, South Burlington; Murphy Young, St. Johnsbury.

Lake Division

Player of the year: Henry Cogswell, Mount Abraham.

Coach of the year: John Gunn, North Country.

First team: Tyler Bergmans, Vergennes; Cooper Brueck, North Country; Austin Giroux, North Country; Devyn Gleason, Enosburg; Colin Mathis, Milton.

Second team: Ian Applegate, North Country; Tim Ashley, Vergennes; Chance Denecker, Mount Abraham; Hayzen Luneau, Missisquoi; Cayde Micknak, North Country; Penn Riney, Middlebury.

Honorable mention: Gavin Bannister, Mount Abraham; Willem Berry, Middlebury; Caden Button, Milton; Gavin Combs, Enosburg; Shea Howrigan, Enosburg; Hunter McClellan, Milton.

Capital Division

Player of the year: Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier.

Coach of the year: Aaron Hill, Hazen.

First team: Jonah Cattaneo, Montpelier; Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier; Thomas Parrott, Williamstown; Tyler Rivard, Hazen; Elvin Stowell, U-32.

Second team: Will Bruzzese, Montpelier; Cooper Diego, Spaulding; Riley Severy, Spaulding; Evan Sanborn, Lyndon Institute; Isaiah Terrell, Spaulding.

Honorable mention: Chandler Follensbee, Peoples; Carter Hill, Hazen; Cole McAllister, Spaulding; Jackson Stanton, Lamoille; Levi West, Randolph.

Mountain Division

Player of the year: Trevon Bradley, Winooski.

Coach of the year: Chris Cook, Blue Mountain.

First team: Trevon Bradley, Winooski; Dillion Brigham, Danville; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Sharras McIver, Winooski; Reed Stygles, BFA-Fairfax.

Second team: Aske Greve, Richford; Luke Farley, Stowe; Kerrick Medose, Twinfield; Carson Smit, Northfield; Christian Young, Danville.

Honorable mention: Caden Crawford, Northfield; John Dennis, Blue Mountain; Jerrick Jacobs, Richford; Ayden Johnson, Winooski; Daniel Surma, Winooski.

Southern Vermont League

A Division

Coach of the year: Mike Wood, Rutland.

First team: Madox Mathews, Burr and Burton; Sam Mattocks, Brattleboro; Eli Pockette, Rutland; Slade Postemski, Rutland; Carter Thompson, Mount Anthony.

Honorable mention: Will Ameden, Burr and Burton; Braeden Billert, Mount Anthony; Tate Chamberlin, Brattleboro; Jack Coughlin, Rutland; Trey Davine, Rutland; Cam Frost, Brattleboro; Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony.

B Division

Coaches of the year: Chris Charbonneau, Mount St. Joseph; Harry Ladue, Windsor.

First team: Maison Fortin, Windsor; Tarin Prior, Hartford; Andre Prunty, Mount St. Joseph; Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven; Jacob Seaver, Hartford; Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Otter Valley; Jake Williams, Mount St. Joseph.

Honorable Mention: Hayden Berhardt, Otter Valley; Caleb Buchanan, Windsor; Brandon Eastman, Fair Haven; Declan McCullough, Woodstock; Brandon Potter, Hartford; Sam Presch, Springfield; Owen Traynor, Mount St. Joseph; Brody Tyburski, Hartford; Corey White, Woodstock.

C Division

Coach of the year: Ross Convertino, Rivendell.

First team: Kyle Carter, Rivendell; Dominic Craven, White River Valley; Harrison Molesworth, Rivendell; Everett Mosher, Green Mountain; Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Jonathan Terry, Bellows Falls; Weston Trombly, White River Valley.

Honorable mention: Jeremy Graves, Leland and Gray; Owen LaRoss, Bellows Falls; Eben Mosher, Green Mountain; Chris Pierce, Rivendell; Branden Rose, Green Mountain; Ryan Smith, Mill River; Austin Tracy, White River Valley.

D Division

Coach of the year: Mike Olson, Long Trail.

First team: Bryson Bourne, Proctor; Riley Eastman, Sharon; Luca Goff, Long Trail; Tomasz Koc, Long Trail; Jake Morse, Arlington; Levi Petit, Proctor.

Honorable mention: Griffin Briggs, Arlington; Ty Dickerson, Long Trail; Cooper Jennings, Arlington; Marcus Lewis, Poultney; Patryk Lukaszewski, Long Trail; Joseph McCray, Arlington.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press

579

Followers

802

Posts

51K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Q 96.1

Houlton’s Cam Graham Reaches Milestone In Husson Win Over UMPI

Pitcher from Aroostook County seeing success at College level. The college baseball season is approaching the midway point, and for some teams they are already in the second half of their schedule. Husson baseball hosted the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) Owls in a double-header on Saturday. In game one a pitcher from Aroostook County achieved a career milestone as he pitched Husson to a win over UMPI.
HOULTON, ME
Westerly Sun

Preview: Stonington boys track

Head coach: Ben Bowne. Assistant coaches: Megan Chapman, Dean Rocha. Last season: Stonington was eighth in the Class M meet and second in the ECC championships. Seniors: John Cannella, Billy deCastro, Phoenix Glaza, Cole Horne, John Limberakis, Tony Marchigiano, Owen Mercier, Jason Morse, Sam Montalto, Chris O’Dell, Kevin O’Dell, Ryan Orr, Will Sawin, Benjamin Stamm, Lucian Tedeschi, Steven Wilk. Juniors: Anders Dahl, Sergio deOliveira, Ryan Gruczka, Josh Mooney, Andrew Nanson, Timonty Smith, Ryan Turner. Sophomore: Henry Sawin.
STONINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Teams#Sports#The Burlington Free Press#Metro Division#Lake Division#Vergennes#Enosburg#Missisquoi
Portsmouth Herald

HS roundup: Exeter boys tennis opens season with sweep

CONCORD – The Exeter High School boys tennis team opened its season on Monday with a 9-0 win over Concord in Division I action. Charles Gaughan (No. 1, 8-2), Robert Berthel (No. 2,8-2), Ian Surprenant (No. 3, 8-6), Ryan Byrnes (No. 4, 8-1), Dominic Theos (No. 5, 8-1) and Liam Simard (No. 6, 8-2) all won their respective singles matches.
The Day

H.S. baseball: East Lyme rallies late to edge Montville 3-2

East Lyme — East Lyme scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally past Montville 3-2 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday at Bridebrook Park. John Bureau led the Vikings (1-1) with a triple and RBI while Gavin O'Brien and Owen Elmer each had a double. Connor Tukey earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
EAST LYME, CT
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

579
Followers
802
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy