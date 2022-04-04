ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

8 oncologists on the move

By Cailey Gleeson ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following oncologists joined new practices or organizations in the last few weeks:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. New York City-based Staten Island University Hospital appointed Chika Madu, MD, its...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension, AdventHealth rename hospitals as partnership unwinds

Ascension and AdventHealth have pulled the plug on their joint venture Amita Health and are renaming hospitals to reflect their system names. St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced in October that they were unwinding Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services in the greater Chicago area, after working together for about seven years. The systems didn't provide details about what prompted the decision to split up the partnership.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

'De-innovation': How Cleveland Clinic and more determine which processes to nix

While most conversations about hospital innovation center around which new initiatives health systems have up and running, a less glamorous yet important piece of the conversation centers on which programs have been discontinued. Deciding which projects are not working or where resources can be put to better use is not...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since March 14:. 1. Greg Rogers was named president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health. 2. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola. 3. Mary Tolikas, PhD,...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Study shows 100g of cranberries a day improves cardiovascular health

A new clinical trial found daily consumption of cranberries for one month improved cardiovascular function in healthy men. The new study, published today in Food & Function, included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ajaz Khan
Person
Albert Einstein
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

New York investigating 7 deaths, fraud at nursing home

The New York Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into complaints of abuse and neglect, including seven deaths, at a Syracuse nursing home, Syracuse.com reported March 29. Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is facing over a dozen complaints of abuse and neglect. Officials investigating the matter...
SYRACUSE, NY
Medical News Today

What to know about metastatic colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and doctors can often treat it successfully if caught early. However, in some cases the cancer may spread to other tissues and organs, such as the liver, lungs, or brain. This process is called metastasis. Colorectal cancer refers to...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Oncologists#Md#Phd#Phelps Hospital#River Journal Online#Cleveland Clinic
MedicalXpress

Scientists uncover new targets for treating Parkinson's disease

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that people with Parkinson's disease have a clear "genetic signature" of the disease in their memory T cells. The scientists hope that targeting these genes may open the door to new Parkinson's treatments and diagnostics. "Parkinson's disease is not usually...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel marker may help diagnose aggressive cancers with poor prognosis

A study published in The Journal of Pathology reveals that many cancers that carry a poor prognosis express an altered form of human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), an enzyme that regulates the expression of multiple genes. Scientists previously linked a modification called phosphorylation at a particular location on the hTERT...
CANCER
BET

Study: White People More Likely Than Black People To Be Screened For Lung Cancer

Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Gut Bacteria May Be an Important Factor in Blood Pressure Medicine Resistance

Findings could lead to new options for hypertensive patients who don’t respond to medication. Almost half of the U.S. adult population has high blood pressure — or hypertension — and about 20% of these patients have treatment-resistant hypertension. The reason why some people are resistant to treatment has been a mystery, but new study results show that a certain gut bacterium may be an important factor.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Potassium medication patiromer helps patients stay on optimal heart failure therapy

Patients taking renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi) medications for heart failure had significantly lower blood potassium levels when taking patiromer—a drug that helps to prevent the body from absorbing too much potassium—compared with a placebo, in a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

People On The Move

EDUCATION: California School of Professional Psychology, University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA) John Boyd, PsyD, MHA, joined Rogers Behavioral Health as Hospital Division CEO. He oversees Rogers’ three inpatient hospitals and 15 residential treatment centers in Southeast Wisconsin as well as outpatient clinics in 20 nationwide communities and Supportive Living services in Sheboygan. Rogers provides life changing mental health and addiction treatment to nearly 1,700 patients a day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since March 24. JoAnn Kunkel has been named CFO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health. Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure at St.Louis-based Ascension Health. Toi...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Atrius Health lays off nurses

Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass., laid off upwards of 50 nurses March 30, The Boston Globe reports. There are conflicting reports on the precise headcount affected by the layoffs. Atrius Health said 58 professionals were let go, while the Massachusetts Nurses Association said 61 nurses — approximately 10 percent of the group's nursing staff — were terminated. A spokesperson for Atrius Health declined to comment on the discrepancy with Becker's.
NEWTON, MA
TBR News Media

Myths vs. Facts: Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, yet it is one of the most preventable types of cancer. For 2021, the National Cancer Institute reported nearly 150,000 new cases diagnosed with approximately 53,000 fatalities. Affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups, colorectal cancer is most often found in people age 50 and older.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy