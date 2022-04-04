Body found in van after driver flees police; Knoxville man charged with murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 25-year-old Knoxville man is facing charges including first-degree murder after investigators said a body was found in the back of a van he was driving.
Knoxville Police responded to the 1000 block of Leon Drive on March 31 to investigate the disappearance of 27-year-old Justin Goins. Witnesses told investigators that the victim’s car was abandoned behind a house near a van driven by the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Darius Smith.Body of man who jumped from Henley Street bridge found
Smith reportedly fled the scene in the van after being approached by witnesses. When investigators arrived on scene, the victim’s car was gone. However, it was found a short time later abandoned on French Road.
The victim’s car had been thoroughly cleaned with a chemical cleaner, but a small amount of blood was found in the cupholder of the victim’s vehicle.
Officers responded to the area of Oldham Avenue and Elm Street around 3:15 p.m. on April after the suspect’s van was spotted on an LPR camera. The van fled north on Elm Street before crashing into a tree at the intersection of Elm and Virginia Avenue when officers attempted to pull it over.Wildfire latest: Wears Valley Road reopens, more than 300 structures affected
Smith was taken into custody after running from the scene into a home in the 700 block of W. Emerald Avenue.
The body of Goins was found shot multiple times in the van Smith was driving. He has been charged with first-degree murder, evading arrest, reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and several other traffic infractions.
Smith is currently being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0