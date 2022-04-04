Georgia football stock report: Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton could bring ‘RBU’ back

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) of the Bulldog football team playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications/Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun)

ATHENS — Georgia spring football is coming down the homestretch, but the race to return to greatness remains in the early stages.

The first of three spring scrimmages took place on Saturday, and from all reports, there were mixed results.

Not only are mixed results typical, but they are also manufactured, as Kirby Smart himself said the coaching staff would look to create some adversity to see how the team responds.

Here’s a quick take on impressions shared from reliable sources who attended Kirby Smart’s team scrimmage last Saturday at Sanford Stadium:

Stock soaring

Dominick Blaylock: From all accounts it was a breakout performance from receiver Dominick Blaylock, who Georgia has stayed invested in after two knee surgeries, a pulled hamstring and two lost seasons.

Sedrick Van Pran: Van Pran is a better center than his predecessor, Trey Hill, and quite possibly current NFL player Lamont Gaillard. Perhaps just as importantly, Van Pran is the sort of leader this offense desperately needs.

