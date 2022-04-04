ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grants available for Twin Falls community organizations

By Candice Hare
Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Applications for the FY2022 Municipal Powers Outsource Grants (MPOG) are being accepted by the Twin Falls City Council. The purpose of these grants is to support organizations that provide programs or services that support the mission and vision of...

