ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Fight starts in Tulsa Zoo parking lot, leads to chase and shooting on Highway 169

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZQMM_0eytrDDE00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for multiple people after an argument turns into a shooting on Highway 169.

Police say the fight started with an argument in the Tulsa Zoo parking lot Sunday night. Four people left in one car, and several people in two other cars began to follow.

While driving on Highway 169, one of the cars pulled out a gun and fired at the victim’s car. The car was struck, but no one was hurt. The two cars did not follow the victim’s car after the shooting.

Police are searching for a white Chevy Silverado and a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Refer to case number 2022-015281.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KTUL

Suspect killed after shootout with OHP on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers shot and killed a suspect after a chase that shut down the Turner Turnpike on Saturday, KOCO reports. Police out of Arizona told OHP to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle. Troopers...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man shot at while driving in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say around 11 p.m. Sunday someone shot at a man while he was driving in south Tulsa. The man said he was leaving a Sinclair gas station and was being followed by a black sedan with two men inside. A man from the passenger...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars, Threatening TPD Officers

A Tulsa man has been arrested after police he was caught trying to break into several cars this week near Pine and North Sheridan. Officers say someone called 911 Thursday saying a man was burglarizing cars and harassing people in the parking lot and nearby businesses. Police say they tried to stop Stephen Howell once they arrived but he refused to listen to them.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Cars
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tulsa Zoo#Vehicles#Tulsa Police Department#Chevy#Jeep#Cox Media Group
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOCO

Officials release name of shooter on Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials have released the name of the shooter on Turner Turnpike. On Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and SWAT teams shut down the Turner Turnpike after a pursuit with a dangerous suspect who has now been identified as Charles Carswell, an armed robbery suspect wanted by the police in Sedona, Arizona.
SEDONA, AZ
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy