South by Southwest used to be a week-long party for me. I'd work in the morning, bail out after lunch, and then run around catching bands all over town until I fell asleep. Not so much anymore. For years, though, my mom has begged me to take her out around town during SXSW. For the first time ever, she is actually in town for the festival and conference. Feeling like it was now or never, I whisked her around the city to catch bands on stages to see the fest through her eyes.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO