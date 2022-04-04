ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan signs Maryland redistricting map into law

By Rick Massimo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed the new Maryland congressional district map into law. “This is something that we’ve been focused on for eight years,” Hogan said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “It’s a tremendous victory for democracy and for free and fair elections in...

Comments / 5

