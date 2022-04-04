April's Full ‘Egg' Moon to Ring in Easter. Here's When to Catch the Sight

The first reactions to Marvel's Moon Knight have now arrived, with most critics applauding the show's distance from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series itself may not include any cameos or direct nods to MCU characters in the episodes that have been screened in advance by critics, it does look to have some blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter eggs. In a new teaser released Monday, an advertisement seen behind the eponymous vigilante ties directly to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as an example.

TV SERIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO