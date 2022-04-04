ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Man Arrested for Alleged Drug Incident

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

A Jefferson man was arrested for an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a trespass call on February 15th at a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street....

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest 16 people on drug charges within 72-hour span

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people between Friday and Sunday, several of whom were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Between Friday and Sunday Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested 16 people for drug and other relevant offenses in six separate incidents, according to IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. In that timeframe, a total of 1,034 fentanyl pills, 1.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.25 pounds of marijuana, 30 milliliters of liquid heroin, 18 grams of amphetamines, five firearms and over $21,000...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, IA
Jefferson, IA
Crime & Safety
KIMT

2nd person arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
IOWA STATE
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 7, 2022, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman on drug charges. Deputies responded to a call about a woman who was unresponsive from possible overdose on Wardlaw Road. They began life-saving measure when they arrived, and a search warrant was executed at the location. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana#Raccoon Valley Radio
KCJJ

North Liberty man allegedly found covered in his own urine when arrested for second OWI

A North Liberty man was allegedly covered in his own urine when contacted by police who arrested him for OWI. 42-year-old Druid Wolfe of North Dubuque Street was found sitting in his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu by police after he reportedly disabled his vehicle by crashing into a curb at the intersection of North Dubuque and Foster Road at 1:50 Thursday morning. The arrest report indicates that Wolfe was visibly intoxicated, with bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance and the odor of ingested alcohol.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
News On 6

OCSO: Woman Arrested In $3 Million Drug Bust

The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs. Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over. Hennings had fentanyl, meth and...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy