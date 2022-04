Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will vie for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.The champions of England face the champions of Spain in a two-legged quarter-final which falls either side of Manchester City’s crucial Premier League meeting with fellow title chasers Liverpool.LIVE! Follow updates from Man City vs Atletico MadridPep Guardiola’s side progressed in dominant fashion with a commanding last-16 win over Sporting CP, but may expect a sterner examination against a well-drilled side.Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester United in the last round, and Diego Simeone will hope to again derive pleasure from a visit to the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO