Keselowski Earns Stage Points, Finishes 13th at Richmond

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Brad Keselowski put himself inside the top-10 in each of the first two stages Sunday afternoon at Richmond Raceway to earn stage points, before going on to finish 13th in the Violet Defense Ford. The 400-lap race saw a majority of green-flag...

Speedway Digest

