Motorsports

Buescher Earns Career-Best Finish at Richmond

By Speedway Digest Staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to on track success, it’s no secret that Chris Buescher and Richmond Raceway haven’t gotten along well in the past. Sunday a new leaf was seemingly turned as the 29-year-old from Prosper, TX, battled in and out of the top-10 throughout much of the 400 lap...

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick and Blaney Post Top 10 Runs To Lead Ford in Richmond Cup Race

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula Ford Mustang – YOU WERE CHASING HAMLIN DOWN AND JUST FELL A LITTLE BIT SHORT. “Yeah, I’m just really proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for just staying in there and having a great strategy and doing everything that they did all day. It was really the first clean day that we’ve had all year. The cars have been fast and had a shot there at the end. I wanted to be close enough with the white to just take a swipe at him, but the lapped cars kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground. Still, it’s a great day for us and hopefully a little bit of momentum in a positive direction.”
Transcript: Pit Road - Martin Truex Jr.

Martin, strong all day long in the 19 car. Battling at the end. You had the leader in your sights. How frustrating is that to have so many strategies?. MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Yeah, I mean, it's frustrating. But that's part of it here. It's part of the whole day. Obviously we did good there for awhile.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Richmond

Austin Dillon Races the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 to a Top-10 Finish at Richmond Raceway. “I’m so proud of this No. 3 team. We fought hard all day long and are leaving Richmond Raceway with a top-10 finish in the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1. We didn’t give up. We started the race plowing tight so I spent a lot of time trying to change my entry into the corners to try and help our handling conditions. We got better as we ran. We stretched Stage 2 into a single pit stop, which helped position us for Stage 3 with an extra set of tires. We battled hard and it feels good to leave here with a top-10 finish.”
Subway Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance

● DYK? In every race where Subway® restaurants has served as the primary sponsor of the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), driver Kevin Harvick has finished among the top-10. Subway put its Eat Fresh Refresh™ on the fast track by becoming a primary sponsor of the championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series team last year and Harvick delivered. Harvick finished second in his Subway debut Sept. 18 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, ninth in the very next race Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and third Oct. 24 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. It’s a pattern that has continued in 2022, as Harvick took his No. 4 Subway Ford Mustang to a seventh-place finish Feb. 27 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Harvick is back in the green-and-yellow colors of Subway this weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, and his front-running ways have earned Harvick his own Subway signature sub – the Full-Throttle Ham – which features thin-sliced Black Forest ham, crispy hickory-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, and lettuce and tomato on fresh-baked artisan Italian bread, all finished with yellow mustard. The Full-Throttle Ham is sold exclusively on The Vault, available only at Subway.com and the Subway app, where sandwiches created by some of today’s most notable sports stars can be delivered straight to your door via Subway Delivery, powered by DoorDash. Subway has a $0 delivery fee on all Subway Delivery orders and guests can still earn and redeem Subway MyWay® Rewards points.
Ryan Truex No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra Preview- Martinsville

No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Back Again: Ryan Truex returns to the track this weekend in the No. 18 ShopUSAPickleball.com Toyota GR Supra. Truex is making his second of four scheduled starts in the No. 18 this weekend. In his last outing in the No. 18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, Truex started seventh and finished 30th following a lap 190 accident.
Chris Buescher | Martinsville I Advance

Practice – Friday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Qualifying – Friday, April 8 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Race – Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. ADVANCE NOTES.
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

