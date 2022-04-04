Burton Finishes 18th at Richmond

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula Ford Mustang – YOU WERE CHASING HAMLIN DOWN AND JUST FELL A LITTLE BIT SHORT. “Yeah, I’m just really proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for just staying in there and having a great strategy and doing everything that they did all day. It was really the first clean day that we’ve had all year. The cars have been fast and had a shot there at the end. I wanted to be close enough with the white to just take a swipe at him, but the lapped cars kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground. Still, it’s a great day for us and hopefully a little bit of momentum in a positive direction.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO