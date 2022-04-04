ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Burton Finishes 18th at Richmond

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team came away from Sunday’s 400-lapper at Richmond Raceway with an 18th-place finish and a confidence boost as they work their way through Burton’s – and crew chief Brian Wilson’s – rookie seasons. Burton lined up...

Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest

Racing News

Kyle Busch black flagged for grill tape at Richmond

NASCAR crew chief visited the NASCAR hauler after the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in the first points paying short track race of the season. Hear from crew chief Ben Beshore below.
RICHMOND, VA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame & Martinsville Speedway to Unveil 75th-Anniversary Exhibit

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Martinsville Speedway are planning to unveil an anniversary exhibit for the famed track’s 75th year. This track also has nicknames like “The Augusta National of Racetracks.” It will receive honors from the Hall of Fame on April 5 in Charlotte, N.C. You can find Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va. This track also goes by the “Half Mile of Mayhem.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: April 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway tv viewership for NASCAR weekend; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was the first points paying short track race of the season. View the Richmond tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Denny Hamlin vaults to first Cup victory of the year at Richmond

Denny Hamlin stormed past William Byron with five laps to go to snag the Cup Series win Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin had yet to score a top-10 finish through the season’s first six races, but a strategy call by crew chief Chris Gabehart brought the No. 11 Toyota to pit road for fresh tires at Lap 354, later than anyone else in the field.
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin turns his season around with win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Denny Hamlin has had such a bad season, he had not even looked at where he was positioned in the NASCAR Cup Series standings over the first five weeks of the year. He took a look last week — he was 22nd after six races —...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Denny Hamlin wins in Richmond

It was another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX. Denny Hamlin came from behind to win it all at the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race made its Next Gen short-track debut. Here are the top moments from Richmond Raceway:. Setting the stage. Pre-race ceremonies got...
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick and Blaney Post Top 10 Runs To Lead Ford in Richmond Cup Race

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula Ford Mustang – YOU WERE CHASING HAMLIN DOWN AND JUST FELL A LITTLE BIT SHORT. “Yeah, I’m just really proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for just staying in there and having a great strategy and doing everything that they did all day. It was really the first clean day that we’ve had all year. The cars have been fast and had a shot there at the end. I wanted to be close enough with the white to just take a swipe at him, but the lapped cars kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground. Still, it’s a great day for us and hopefully a little bit of momentum in a positive direction.”
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver Blake Lothian Opens Up About Making Debut in Martinsville

NASCAR driver Blake Lothian, who is a local short-track star, will make his debut with Reaume Brothers Racing at Martinsville. It’ll be part of the Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, set for Thursday night. Blake Lothian is an alumnus of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity. Last season, he notched his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway in just his fourth start in a late model. Through eight total starts in 2021, he had eight top-10 finishes, five top 5’s, and a win,
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Martinsville Speedway

Hailie Deegan makes her 28th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this Thursday as she lines up under the bright lights of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The fifth race of the NCWTS season marks Deegan's second career start at Martinsville. The Temecula, CA native brought home a top-20 performance in her first appearance at "The Paperclip."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Cirkul Joins Kaulig Racing as Primary Partner for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome new partner, Cirkul, onboard Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet for select races in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Cirkul, an innovative water bottle and cartridge system with over 40 delicious flavors, makes drinking more water easy by enabling users to flavor their water, sip by sip, with just the turn of a dial.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Going For Third Truck Series Win of 2022 at Martinsville

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports F-150 – WHAT IS IT ABOUT MARTINSVILLE THAT SUITS YOUR STYLE? “I feel like Martinsville is probably, if not the biggest rhythm track that we go to, and I feel like ever since I was a little kid on short tracks and that’s really at the end of the day what it is, they’ve just suited me. I really enjoy going to those places. The racing is always hectic, but it’s always a thrill of a finish and fortunately I’ve been on the good side of those recently. Hopefully, we can continue that wave.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

McDowell and WISE-EV Charge Up New Partnership

Another new partner has joined Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang team. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will be featured for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May for the All-Star Race. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will return to the track for the Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June and for the Kansas Speedway race in September.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Richmond

Austin Dillon Races the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 to a Top-10 Finish at Richmond Raceway. “I’m so proud of this No. 3 team. We fought hard all day long and are leaving Richmond Raceway with a top-10 finish in the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1. We didn’t give up. We started the race plowing tight so I spent a lot of time trying to change my entry into the corners to try and help our handling conditions. We got better as we ran. We stretched Stage 2 into a single pit stop, which helped position us for Stage 3 with an extra set of tires. We battled hard and it feels good to leave here with a top-10 finish.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

